Creating a new normal: Oregon High School students return to the classroom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Oregon High School students and staff say they are glad to be back in the classroom and not online learning.

“Our kids are just as excited as usual, probably even more than any other year, to get back in here,” said Angela Nordman, a math teacher at O.H.S.

About 80% of students at the high school chose in person learning over virtual learning. However, school is running a lot differently. Students and staff must wear face masks, stay six feet apart, and wipe off surfaces before leaving a classroom. Lockers are not in use, instead students take their backpacks with their personal belongings to class. Tables are spaced six feet apart in the classroom and in the cafeteria.

“They are all just appreciative to be back. They will go the extra mile to make sure they are safe, they are sanitizing, and doing everything that we ask of them,” said Nordman.

Staff members say they spent the summer making sure the students could return safely, and the online learners had the teachers' attention as well.

Junior Jackson Werren plays for the school’s golf team and says he will take the precautions necessary to be back in the classroom,” said Werren.

“It is good to be back in school. Me personally, I would rather have a teacher teach me this stuff. With E-learning I had no idea what I was doing,” said Werren.

“We are trying to do as much as we can to allow the students to have that high school experience,” said Heidi Deininger, O.H.S. Principal.

School administrators say they have plans in place in case anyone does get sick. They will split the student body into two groups, double up on teachers in the classroom, and are prepared to fully teach remotely if they have to.

