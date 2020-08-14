Advertisement

Car drives over plane wing after aircraft fails to take off

There are reports of minor injuries.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car drove over a plane wing after the aircraft failed to take off from the runway in Rockford on Friday.

A plane drove off a runway, through airport fencing, onto the roadway in front of the Cottonwood Airport at around noon. The plane then drove onto Auburn Street near Auburn High School when a vehicle drove over the plane wing while on the roadway.

Both passengers involved in the incident are out of the vehicles. There are reports of minor injuries.

The Winnebago Sheriff’s Office is on scene along with fire crews. An ambulance was called, but has since left the scene.

This story will be updated with new information as it comes in.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

