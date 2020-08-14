Advertisement

Boundary set for protesters at Rockford City Market

Protesting and counter-protesting will not be permitted within the market boundary.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - – Rockford City Market will be open downtown with the expanded boundary established last week by city market organizers on Friday evening.

In coordination with the Rockford Park District and Rockford Police Department, Joe Marino Park will remain open and is the designated location for protesting. The market will be open Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Protesting and counter-protesting will not be permitted within the market boundary.

Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department(Rockford Police Department)

“These perimeters are set up to ensure a safe environment for the community to convey their messages or patronize the vendors at city market,” according to the Rockford Police Department. “Those who violate the law, causing a breach of peace or infringing on other people’s rights, or those who impede traffic or travel of others, will be subject to arrest.”

East State Street will remain open, and no one will be allowed to impede traffic.

