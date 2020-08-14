Body found is missing Galena woman, Missouri coroner says

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - 57-year-ol Laura A. Kowal of Galena was identified after a body was recovered from the Mississippi River on Aug. 9 near Canton, Missouri.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office gave the update on Friday morning. On Thursday night, the sheriff’s office received confirmation from the Lewis County Missouri Coroner’s Office that the body was Kowal, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

A positive identification was made using dental records. The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

