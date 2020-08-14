A stateline doctor retires after serving at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center for 50 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following in his family’s footsteps, one local doctor is set to retire after serving the community at OSF for 50 years.

Doctor David Pocock from OSF says six of his family members were doctors so he decided to follow in their footsteps.

After 50 years of practicing medicine on three different continents, Pocock is retiring from the OSF Saint Anthony Medical Group Primary Care.

A celebration was held honoring his successful career earlier today.

Pocock says it was all the people that made him stay as long as he did.

“I could have retired at 65, but I was with such a nice group of people under such a good hospital that I decided to stay on, and I have never regretted it for a moment,” says Pocock.

