Advertisement

A small rain chance Saturday before a seasonable, quiet pattern

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are looking to add more rain to our slight rainfall deficit for the month, you won’t be getting it from Saturday’s rain. An approaching cold front brings the Stateline a very small chance for some showers before rapid clearing in our skies take place.

Open your windows tonight because lows in the lower 60s will mark a perfect opportunity to use some of Mother Nature’s free A/C! However, this weekend it will be a bit humid at times.

Open the windows tonight and take advantage of the free A/C.
Open the windows tonight and take advantage of the free A/C.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There lies a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late morning and early afternoon hours of Saturday as an approaching cold front will bring that chance. Luckily there is no severe threat with the rain. Anything that falls will be very scattered and somewhat light. Do not expect a lot of rain from this but a few light showers can’t entirely be ruled out.

With an approaching cold front, there will be a very small chance for rain in the late morning and early afternoon Saturday.
With an approaching cold front, there will be a very small chance for rain in the late morning and early afternoon Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
No severe weather is expected Saturday.
No severe weather is expected Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will NOT be a wash out because after lunch time, clearing in our skies will take place. This will set the precedence for our weather pattern for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Expect temperatures to remain seasonable hovering just a bit above or below normal through next week. Stateliners can also expect sunny skies to dominate for the latter half of the weekend and next week. Humidity will also take a break so it will feel comfortable throughout next week.

Temperatures remaining somewhat seasonable going through next week.
Temperatures remaining somewhat seasonable going through next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But beyond that, there are several signs pointing to our forecast to turn a bit cooler. The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center suggest decently high chances for below normal temperatures towards the end of August. This means temperatures have the chance to be daily in the upper 70s to near 80. The same outlooks also call for a small chance for below normal precipitation towards the end of August. While most of us aren’t in a drought, we definitely could use the rain. Areas south of Rockford are the closest to being near a drought.

Temperatures have a decent chance of being below normal going later into August.
Temperatures have a decent chance of being below normal going later into August.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Somewhat high chances of not a lot of rain falling over the next 6-10 days, widening a slight deficit.
Somewhat high chances of not a lot of rain falling over the next 6-10 days, widening a slight deficit.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will wait and see how this plays out but besides a small rain chance Saturday, the weekend will be a dry one. Next week looks like a winner, too.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Gorgeous Beginning to the Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aaron Wilson
A Gorgeous Beginning to the Weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances few and far between as portions of the Stateline enter minor drought

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
Part of the Stateline is now considered to be in a state of drought, and rain chances in the coming days appear to be minimal.

Forecast

Thursday & Friday Are Both Looking Great

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Thursday & Friday Are Both Looking Great.

Forecast

Tranquil pattern to persist through the end of the workweek

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Temperatures are to stay warm through the first half of the weekend, but will turn significantly cooler next week. There's just one chance of rain in the forecast in the coming week.

Latest News

Forecast

A Picture Perfect Next Three Days In Store

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
A Picture Perfect Next Three Days In Store.

Forecast

Unlimited sun, warm temperatures, comfortable humidity to persist

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
The gorgeous weather our area saw on Tuesday will continue for several more days.

Forecast

Quieter For The Next Several Days

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Quieter For The Next Several Days.

Forecast

Severe storms raced through the stateline today causing destruction

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Savanna Brito
Trees were left across roads and even some houses after storms moved through the area earlier this afternoon

Forecast

Cooler, quieter times ahead in wake of Monday Afternoon’s storms

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
While temperatures will stay warm the next few days, it will be much less humid, and the sun's expected to be prominently featured.

Stateline Storm Damage August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
Here are a list of pictures from viewers of widespread storm damage throughout the Stateline from storms that moved through Monday afternoon.