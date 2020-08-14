A small rain chance Saturday before a seasonable, quiet pattern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are looking to add more rain to our slight rainfall deficit for the month, you won’t be getting it from Saturday’s rain. An approaching cold front brings the Stateline a very small chance for some showers before rapid clearing in our skies take place.

Open your windows tonight because lows in the lower 60s will mark a perfect opportunity to use some of Mother Nature’s free A/C! However, this weekend it will be a bit humid at times.

There lies a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late morning and early afternoon hours of Saturday as an approaching cold front will bring that chance. Luckily there is no severe threat with the rain. Anything that falls will be very scattered and somewhat light. Do not expect a lot of rain from this but a few light showers can’t entirely be ruled out.

Saturday will NOT be a wash out because after lunch time, clearing in our skies will take place. This will set the precedence for our weather pattern for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Expect temperatures to remain seasonable hovering just a bit above or below normal through next week. Stateliners can also expect sunny skies to dominate for the latter half of the weekend and next week. Humidity will also take a break so it will feel comfortable throughout next week.

But beyond that, there are several signs pointing to our forecast to turn a bit cooler. The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center suggest decently high chances for below normal temperatures towards the end of August. This means temperatures have the chance to be daily in the upper 70s to near 80. The same outlooks also call for a small chance for below normal precipitation towards the end of August. While most of us aren’t in a drought, we definitely could use the rain. Areas south of Rockford are the closest to being near a drought.

We will wait and see how this plays out but besides a small rain chance Saturday, the weekend will be a dry one. Next week looks like a winner, too.

