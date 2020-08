ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine for us this Friday with light east winds and a high pushing 90 degrees. Clear tonight as lows dip down to the middle 60′s. Slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow before 5 PM with highs in the low 80′s. Sunshine is back on Sunday with highs in the middle 80′s.

