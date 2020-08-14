Advertisement

2 arrested in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

The suspects have been booked on first-degree homicide counts.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was shot earlier this week while riding in a car.

Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, 16, are both accused of first-degree homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide, Acting Chief Vic Wahl said in a late Friday afternoon news conference. They are both being held into Dane County jail.

Carreon was taken into custody Wednesday night for an unrelated crime, Wahl explained, while Brown was arrested Friday morning. Although he is under 18, Brown’s charges would automatically start in adult court due to the severity of the crime, the chief continued.

“Bringing to justice those responsible for the senseless murder of a child has been the top priority of the MPD.”

Madison Police Dept. statement

Carreon reportedly had a loaded handgun in his waistband when he was arrested, according to a police report. He has also been booked on counts of robbery with use of force and operating a motor vehicle without consent, among other allegations.

MPD’s Violent crime unit is still investigating the shooting and say more arrests may be coming.

Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)
More coverage
Madison CEO donates $10K to pay for 11yo shooting victim’s funeral

The CEO of a Madison-based recruiting firm has donated $10,000 to help pay the funeral expenses for the little girl who died Thursday after being shot while riding in a car two days earlier.

Anisa Scott
“Heartbreaking” MMSD superintendent asks community to keep Anisa Scott’s family in their thoughts

The new superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District called the shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott “heartbreaking for our entire community.”

https://www.nbc15.com/2020/08/12/family-says-11-yo-girl-shot-in-head-in-madison-will-be-taken-off-life-support/

Family and friends of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was shot in the head while in a car on Madison’s east side Tuesday, will be taken off life support on Thursday, at 11:11 a.m.

Anisa suffered a serious head injury in the shooting, which happened Tuesday along E. Washington Ave., near Lexington Ave. She was taken into surgery before being placed in a medically-induced coma that day. On Wednesday evening, her family said the 11-year-old girl would be taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect in the shooting. They had said that Anisa was likely not the intended target, that the killer had been shooting at the driver. His name has not been released, however police noted Anisa knew him, but was not related to him.

Boys & Girls Clubs have been asked by the Rios/Scott family to help make funeral arrangements for Anisa Scott. Today Amy...

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County on Friday, August 14, 2020

