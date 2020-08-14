2 arrested in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with the killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who was shot earlier this week while riding in a car.

Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, 16, are both accused of first-degree homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide, Acting Chief Vic Wahl said in a late Friday afternoon news conference. They are both being held into Dane County jail.

Carreon was taken into custody Wednesday night for an unrelated crime, Wahl explained, while Brown was arrested Friday morning. Although he is under 18, Brown’s charges would automatically start in adult court due to the severity of the crime, the chief continued.

“Bringing to justice those responsible for the senseless murder of a child has been the top priority of the MPD.”

Carreon reportedly had a loaded handgun in his waistband when he was arrested, according to a police report. He has also been booked on counts of robbery with use of force and operating a motor vehicle without consent, among other allegations.

MPD’s Violent crime unit is still investigating the shooting and say more arrests may be coming.

Anisa Scott (Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

Anisa suffered a serious head injury in the shooting, which happened Tuesday along E. Washington Ave., near Lexington Ave. She was taken into surgery before being placed in a medically-induced coma that day. On Wednesday evening, her family said the 11-year-old girl would be taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. the next morning.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect in the shooting. They had said that Anisa was likely not the intended target, that the killer had been shooting at the driver. His name has not been released, however police noted Anisa knew him, but was not related to him.

