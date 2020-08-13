Advertisement

Winnebago County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,806.

Four more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 144.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate lowers to 3.2 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate drops to 96.2 percent.

