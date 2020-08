ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds for the next few days with highs in the upper 80′s with east southeast winds 5 - 15 MPH. The humidity levels will slowly go up through Saturday evening. There’s increasing chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon/evening. Cooler next week with highs in the 70′s.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.