Rockford man faces charges of predatory criminal sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces sexual assault charges following a June 5 report of sexual abuse to a juvenile under the age of 13.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident. The department identified 47-year-old Lucas Salas-Flores as a suspect. He shared a domestic relationship with the victim’s mother, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Monday, Salas-Flores turned himself into the Winnebago County Jail.

Salas-Flores now faces one count of predatory criminal sexual assault.

