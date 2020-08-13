Advertisement

Rockford-area health departments launch investigation into COVID-19 cases at FCA Belvidere Assembly plant

(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As concern over positive COVID-19 cases associated with the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Belvidere Assembly plant rises, the Boone County and Winnebago County Health Departments announce a joint investigation into discovering the source.

Public health officials sent a statement to 23 News, saying:

“The Boone County Health Department and the Winnebago County Health Department are investigating cases of COVID-19 in employees working in the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Belvidere Assembly plant. These cases reside in multiple jurisdictions and local health departments are involved in the investigation to work with those who have tested positive to provide support as they isolate from others and to help identify potential close contacts who may have been exposed.

This investigation into positive cases with an association to FCA is ongoing. Currently, the investigation has identified that some exposures occurred in the community. While there are multiple cases with an association to FCA, this does not mean the exposure of the virus occurred within that facility. The Boone County Health Department continues to work with FCA to identify any potential concern for transmission within the facility to prevent any possible spread, while also looking to identify any potential successes of mitigation strategies in breaking the cycle of exposure.”

