Rock Valley College releases updates to main campus following storm damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After storms damage and leave debris at the Forest City school, Rock Valley College announces changes for students and staff to its Main Campus in anticipation of the upcoming semester.

Information from RVC officials states:

The Mulford Road campus will be closed through August 21 to all visitors.

Classes for fall semester begin Saturday, August 15. Although the majority of fall classes were already online for the fall semester due to COVID, any courses that had a face-to-face component as part of a hybrid offering (labs, etc.), and were to meet on main campus, have been moved all online for the first week of instruction (through August 21). They will then resume as intended.

All student services will remain accessible by email, phone or chat to support students during the campus closure period.

Other RVC locations (Stenstrom Center, RVC Downtown, Aviation) will operate as normal. If any hybrid classes were to meet there starting 8/15 those classes will still meet face-to-face as scheduled.

The walking/bike path remains closed during the campus closure period (through 8/21). This is for everyone’s safety as crews continue to clear dangerous debris from the grounds.