Rock Valley College releases updates to main campus following storm damage

Rock Valley College announces campus notices following storm damage
Rock Valley College announces campus notices following storm damage
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After storms damage and leave debris at the Forest City school, Rock Valley College announces changes for students and staff to its Main Campus in anticipation of the upcoming semester.

Information from RVC officials states:

  • The Mulford Road campus will be closed through August 21 to all visitors. 
  • Classes for fall semester begin Saturday, August 15. Although the majority of fall classes were already online for the fall semester due to COVID, any courses that had a face-to-face component as part of a hybrid offering (labs, etc.), and were to meet on main campus, have been moved all online for the first week of instruction (through August 21). They will then resume as intended.
  • All student services will remain accessible by email, phone or chat to support students during the campus closure period. 
  • Other RVC locations (Stenstrom Center, RVC Downtown, Aviation) will operate as normal. If any hybrid classes were to meet there starting 8/15 those classes will still meet face-to-face as scheduled. 
  • The walking/bike path remains closed during the campus closure period (through 8/21). This is for everyone’s safety as crews continue to clear dangerous debris from the grounds.
  • Once campus reopens, visitors should be aware that Parking Lot 10 is closed to allow the City of Rockford to utilize it for a debris staging area as they clear damage from surrounding neighborhoods near the college. Those normally seeking to park in Lot 10 are being redirected to Lots 3 and 4 (see attached campus map).

