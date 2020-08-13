Resolution calling for Stephenson County Board Member Alvin Wire to resign is denied

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Feminist Freedom Coalition rallied for hours in front of the Stewart Centre for hours Wednesday afternoon calling for Stephenson County Board Member Alvin Wire to resign.

“They could have taken care of it today, but they decided that they would kind of play a game and see whether or not we really cared,” said local activist Jody Coss. “And yeah we do really care.”

The outrage comes after comments Wire allegedly made at a July board meeting suggesting a change to the county’s sexual harassment policy which would essentially shift the blame from abusers to victims.

" I’ve worked with Alvin for ten years and I have never heard him state anything even in that ballpark,” said Stephenson County Board Member Christopher Clukey.

The Feminist Freedom Coalition submitted a resolution for Wire’s resignation and wanted it added into the county’s agenda however that was denied.

“On the advice of the state’s attorney will felt that more damage would be done to the government than benefit for the people,” said Clukey.

Stephenson County Board Chairperson William Hadley said Wire has been removed from his position as Chairperson of the Public Works Committee and is also off the Administration and Legal Affairs Committee.

Hadley also says he has scheduled a sexual harassment training for all board members to attend on September 19.

William Hadley Response (WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.