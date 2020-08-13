No new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County on Thursday
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County remains at 781 total positive COVID-19 cases after no new cases were reported Thursday.
The total death toll stands at 23. There are a total of 630 recovered cases.
Some areas of concern include:
Heritage Woods of Belvidere
Symphony Northwoods
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
- 0-9 age group: 25 cases
- 10-19 age group: 71 cases
- 20-29 age group: 157 cases and 1 death
- 30-39 age group: 114 cases
- 40-49 age group: 140 cases and 1 death
- 50-59 age group: 119 cases and 1 death
- 60-69 age group: 68 cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 age group: 42 cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 age group: 11 cases and 3 deaths
- 100+ age group: 1 case
