Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup truck in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Belvidere.

Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Spring Creek and Riverside Roads at approximately 2:41 p.m.

In their investigation, they discovered the motorcyclist from Wood Dale, Illinois, was driving southeast on Riverside Road in his 2011 Harley Davidson when the vehicle crossed into the intersection of Spring Creek Road, colliding with a 2008 Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, a 63-year-old man, was uninjured.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

