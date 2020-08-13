Man indicted for 2018 sexual assault, Winnebago County pushes for Sexual Assault awareness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces an indictment for Curmit Sibert for Criminal Sexual Assault, and Unlawful Restraint in relation to a 2018 incident at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

In a press conference, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and Hite Ross both gave their gratitude to the victim who came forward with evidence to help the indictment. Hite Ross repeated the fact that sexual assault crimes are indeed violent crimes and should not be looked upon any less.

“Sexual assault crimes are not age specific and are not gender specific but can happen to anyone. As a community we must remove the stigma, shame and victim blame in order to ensure that these crimes are reported and in turn applaud the courage of those victims who come forward.”

O’Shea echoed those statements, encouraging all victims who feel they have suffered from Sexual Assault to come forward and help aid in the arrest.

“This is about power, make no mistake about it. It is not sexual, it is all about power.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.