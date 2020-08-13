Illinois announces 1,834 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,834 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 24 deaths on Thursday.

The new deaths include:

Adams County: 1 female 100+

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s

Shelby County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Washington County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

The IDPH says there are now 200,427 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,696 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 46,006 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,235,807 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6 – August 12 is 4.0%. As of last night, 1,628 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 383 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.