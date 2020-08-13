ComEd on track to restore power to all customers by Friday night

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - ComEd has restored power to more than 686,000 families and businesses - more than 88 percent of customers - affected by a derecho that slammed Northern Illinois Monday afternoon.

More than 1,900 employees, contractors, and an additional 1,400 mutual assistance crews continue to work around the clock to quickly and safely restore the remaining 91,000 customers.

According to ComEd, restoration efforts are ahead of schedule, and ComEd now expects to restore power to over 95 percent of customers by Friday night, instead of Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of additional customers are being restored each hour, but outages in areas where tornados or other intense storm events occurred could take longer to restore.

ComEd has an interactive outage map on its website at www.ComEd.com/map, which allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.