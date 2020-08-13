Advertisement

ComEd on track to restore power to all customers by Friday night

Power has been restored to more than 600,000 customers after Monday's powerful storms.
Power has been restored to more than 600,000 customers after Monday's powerful storms.
Power has been restored to more than 600,000 customers after Monday's powerful storms.(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - ComEd has restored power to more than 686,000 families and businesses - more than 88 percent of customers  - affected by a derecho that slammed Northern Illinois Monday afternoon.

More than 1,900 employees, contractors, and an additional 1,400 mutual assistance crews continue to work around the clock to quickly and safely restore the remaining 91,000 customers.

According to ComEd, restoration efforts are ahead of schedule, and ComEd now expects to restore power to over 95 percent of customers by Friday night, instead of Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of additional customers are being restored each hour, but outages in areas where tornados or other intense storm events occurred could take longer to restore.

ComEd has an interactive outage map on its website at www.ComEd.com/map, which allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AMC Theatres announces reopening date in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
In the first part of our phased reopening plan, the following theatres in the Rockford market are reopening to movie-goers starting Thursday, August 20

News

Northeast Christian Church offers shelter for families without power from storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
For families dealing with widespread power outages due to storms that barreled through the Rockford region, Northeast Christian Church is offering a place to go.

News

Resolution calling for Stephenson County Board Member Alvin Wire to resign is denied

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Members of the Feminist Freedom Coalition rallied for hours in front of the Stewart Centre for hours Wednesday afternoon calling for Stephenson County Board Member Alvin Wire to resign.

News

POST-STORM RECOVERY: INSURANCE TIPS

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“That is why you have insurance. It is there when you need it. A lot of people are worried to file a claim, but don’t just call right away,” said Felts.

Latest News

News

RPS 205 changes plans, adds remote option for early childhood education

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rockford Public School district 205 announced updates to its back to school plan Wednesday.

News

Winnebago County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Winnebago County Health Department announces 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

News

Beloit Crime Stats

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Shots fired calls and shooting incidents rise in Beloit

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
New statistics from the Beloit Police Department show a startling trend in the city, a troubling rise in some gun-related incidents.

News

Boone County reports two new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
Boone County is now at 781 total positive COVID-19 cases after two new cases were reported Wednesday.

News

Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park is back open after derecho damage

Updated: 17 hours ago
After a rare derecho storm damaged a portion of the store, closing it for several days, the Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park is now open.