AMC Theatres announces reopening date in Rockford

In the first part of the phased reopening plan, AMC Rockford 16 will reopen to movie-goers starting Thursday, August 20
(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The new date has finally been announced for when moviegoers can head back to the theater in the Stateline.

When the first wave of more than 100 AMC theatres reopens on August 20, for one-day only, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax). This is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations, including the AMC Rockford 16.

The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials, including AMC Machesney Park 14.

The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After August 20, bring-back titles such as the special INCEPTION 10th anniversary event, as well as titles like BLACK PANTHER, BACK TO THE FUTURE, GHOSTBUSTERS, GREASE and STAR WARS: EPISODE V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK will be priced at only $5.

AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drink and KidsPacks, through the end of October. All AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.

You can find significant information about AMC Safe & Clean by visiting AMCTheatres.com/AMCSafeandClean

