Woman injured after hit and run crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is taken to an area hospital after a hit a run accident on East State and Gardner streets in Rockford.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Rockford Police responded to reports of a two vehicle accident. Police learned one car flipped over onto its roof. One woman needed to be taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The woman has minor injuries. Officers said two men in the other car fled the scene on foot after the accident.

Police are still looking for the two suspects. If you have any information, contact Rockford Police.

