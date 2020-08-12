Advertisement

Winnebago County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,790.

Six more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 140.

While the seven-day rolling average positivity rate remains at 3.5 percent, the area-wide recovery rate rises to 96.3 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beloit Crime Stats

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Shots fired calls and shooting incidents rise in Beloit

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
New statistics from the Beloit Police Department show a startling trend in the city, a troubling rise in some gun-related incidents.

News

Boone County reports two new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
Boone County is now at 781 total positive COVID-19 cases after two new cases were reported Wednesday.

News

Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park is back open after derecho damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
After a rare derecho storm damaged a portion of the store, closing it for several days, the Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Loves Park is now open.

Latest News

News

Oak Street Health offers shelter for families without power from storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
For families dealing with widespread power outages due to storms that barreled through the Rockford region, Oak Street Health is offering a place to go.

News

llinois announces 1,645 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 16 deaths on Wednesday.

News

Winnebago County Health Department suggests residents who travel to Wisconsin self quarantine for 14 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
WHCD released new guidelines relating to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Winnebago County Highway Dept. announces road construction closures

Updated: 5 hours ago
Starting on Monday, August 17, South Mulford Road will be closed between Baxter Road and Edson Road for several weeks due to road reconstruction.

News

Cherry Valley Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
An employee at the Schnucks on Barnes Blvd. in Cherry Valley tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Rockford Public Schools announce change in school year start date

Updated: 6 hours ago
After a board vote, Rockford Public Schools Board approves a change to the school calendar, moving the first day of school to Wednesday, September 2.