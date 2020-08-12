Winnebago County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,790.

Six more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 140.

While the seven-day rolling average positivity rate remains at 3.5 percent, the area-wide recovery rate rises to 96.3 percent.

