Winnebago County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,790.
Six more people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the overall death toll to 140.
While the seven-day rolling average positivity rate remains at 3.5 percent, the area-wide recovery rate rises to 96.3 percent.
