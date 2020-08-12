Winnebago County Highway Dept. announces road construction closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting on Monday, August 17, South Mulford Road will be closed between Baxter Road and Edson Road for several weeks due to road reconstruction.

Officials with the Winnebago County Highway Department say the closure is expected to last until September 11, weather permitting.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

