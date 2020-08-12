Winnebago County Health Department suggests residents who travel to Wisconsin self quarantine for 14 days
18 other states and provinces included in the new recommendations
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department sent out new guidelines, active as of August 11, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Included in those is a suggested self quarantine for people who travel to and from the state of Wisconsin.
This guidance does not apply to individuals who reside in a neighboring state and work in Winnebago County.
Employers are encouraged to adjust their HR policies to accommodate those who choose to self quarantine after an out of state trip.
WCHD lists the following states as locations in which a self quarantine period is suggested:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Wisconsin
