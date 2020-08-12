Advertisement

Winnebago County Health Department suggests residents who travel to Wisconsin self quarantine for 14 days

18 other states and provinces included in the new recommendations
WCHD releases new COVID-19 guidelines
WCHD releases new COVID-19 guidelines(Winnebago County Health Department)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department sent out new guidelines, active as of August 11, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Included in those is a suggested self quarantine for people who travel to and from the state of Wisconsin.

This guidance does not apply to individuals who reside in a neighboring state and work in Winnebago County.

Employers are encouraged to adjust their HR policies to accommodate those who choose to self quarantine after an out of state trip.

WCHD lists the following states as locations in which a self quarantine period is suggested:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

llinois announces 1,645 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 16 deaths on Wednesday.

News

Winnebago County Highway Dept. announces road construction closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting on Monday, August 17, South Mulford Road will be closed between Baxter Road and Edson Road for several weeks due to road reconstruction.

News

Cherry Valley Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
An employee at the Schnucks on Barnes Blvd. in Cherry Valley tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Rockford Public Schools announce change in school year start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
After a board vote, Rockford Public Schools Board approves a change to the school calendar, moving the first day of school to Wednesday, September 2.

Latest News

News

Storm cleanup continues in Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
Areas where ComEd is still out will be addressed once power is back on.

News

Benny’s Bar and Grille opens at Franchesco’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
Benny's Bar and Grille opens

News

Rockford man survives two falling trees during Monday’s storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
A Rockford man barely escapes two near death experiences after severe weather slams the Stateline Monday afternoon.

News

Woman injured after hit and run crash in Rockford

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rockford Police are investigating a car accident on East State Street Tuesday night.

News

Rockford Christian seniors paint creative parking spaces

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Students showed off their creativity by painting their future parking spots for the upcoming school year.

News

Village of Forreston damage and cleanup following Storm Derecho

Updated: 17 hours ago
“Nicor is working to complete damage assessments and conduct repairs to gas stations in town,” said Forreston Mayor Mark Metzger.