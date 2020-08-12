Advertisement

Village of Forreston damage and cleanup following Storm Derecho

Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Forreston is one of the hardest hit areas in the region. Many families there are dealing with the mess the storm left behind.

“My wife and children had to run to the basement. The trees were blowing around as if they were just sticks in the wind, big pieces of tree. That’s when they hit the basement and it happened very quickly,” said Jason Whitaker, a Forreston resident.

Mayor Mark Metzger held a press conference Tuesday at Forreston High school assessing the damage. He says the village suffered 13 blocks of structural damage with 41 blocks having fallen trees, power lines, and telephone poles. The debris clean up began late last night continuing this morning. Forreston Public Works, community organizations and resident worked together to clean up to 90% of the mess.

Many residents say they do not have electricity and the gas stations are closed.

“Nicor is working to complete damage assessment and conduct repairs to gas in the town,” said Forreston Mayor Mark Metzger. “ComEd is going to be starting tonight at the sub station in regards to the downed power lines.”

The mayor says he is not sure when power and gas will be restored, but ComEd has supplied a cooling bus and it is located at the fire station.

