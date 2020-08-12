Advertisement

Unlimited sun, warm temperatures, comfortable humidity to persist

Return of humidity and storm chances pushed back to Friday
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! Bright sunshine, warm temperatures, and much lower humidity combined forces to make for a gorgeous Tuesday, a far cry from 24 hours earlier when severe thunderstorms and even two tornadoes caused extensive damage throughout the Stateline. High pressure’s in firm control of our weather presently, and will remain so for at least two more days, which should aid in cleanup efforts around the region.

With a much drier airmass in place, and clear skies presently overhead, temperatures will cool quickly overnight, likely reaching the 50s in most areas, making for a near ideal night for sleeping.

The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will make for a delightfully cool night for sleeping.
The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will make for a delightfully cool night for sleeping.

Wednesday’s to feature a subtle wind shift compared to Tuesday. But, fear not, we won’t be sacrificing comfort, as the wind is to blow out of the east, keeping humidity quite low, even if temperatures do rise a few degrees during the day. While temperatures are ticketed for 87° Wednesday under the day’s nearly unlimited sun, things should remain rather comfy thanks to those easterly winds.

Tuesday's northerly winds are to be replaced Wednesday by winds out of the east, once again ensuring extremely comfortable humidity.
Tuesday's northerly winds are to be replaced Wednesday by winds out of the east, once again ensuring extremely comfortable humidity.
Though temperatures are to be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday's 85° high, humidity levels remain in check allowing for things to remain comfortable.
Though temperatures are to be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday's 85° high, humidity levels remain in check allowing for things to remain comfortable.

Thursday, once thought to turn hotter and more humid, is likely to be another winner. Earlier thinking was that winds were to turn southerly Thursday, sending warmer, more humid air our way. Instead, an easterly breeze will continue to blow, essentially rendering Thursday as a carbon copy of Wednesday.

Earlier on, it was thought winds would shift to the south Thursday and bring more humidity. That now looks to hold off. Easterly winds now look to remain intact, keeping humidity in check.
Earlier on, it was thought winds would shift to the south Thursday and bring more humidity. That now looks to hold off. Easterly winds now look to remain intact, keeping humidity in check.

The reprieve won’t last forever, though. A gradual increase in humidity remains very much in the cards beginning Friday, and likely lasting through the weekend. Saturday, at this juncture, appears to be the most oppressive day. With elevated moisture in place during the Friday through Sunday time period, storm chances remain inserted in the forecast.

Comfortable weather is to continue for at least a few more days before humidity ramps up once again for the weekend.
Comfortable weather is to continue for at least a few more days before humidity ramps up once again for the weekend.

From there, signs point to a much cooler, if not downright chilly pattern to set in during the early to middle portions of next week.

