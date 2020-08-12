Unlimited sun, warm temperatures, comfortable humidity to persist
Return of humidity and storm chances pushed back to Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! Bright sunshine, warm temperatures, and much lower humidity combined forces to make for a gorgeous Tuesday, a far cry from 24 hours earlier when severe thunderstorms and even two tornadoes caused extensive damage throughout the Stateline. High pressure’s in firm control of our weather presently, and will remain so for at least two more days, which should aid in cleanup efforts around the region.
With a much drier airmass in place, and clear skies presently overhead, temperatures will cool quickly overnight, likely reaching the 50s in most areas, making for a near ideal night for sleeping.
Wednesday’s to feature a subtle wind shift compared to Tuesday. But, fear not, we won’t be sacrificing comfort, as the wind is to blow out of the east, keeping humidity quite low, even if temperatures do rise a few degrees during the day. While temperatures are ticketed for 87° Wednesday under the day’s nearly unlimited sun, things should remain rather comfy thanks to those easterly winds.
Thursday, once thought to turn hotter and more humid, is likely to be another winner. Earlier thinking was that winds were to turn southerly Thursday, sending warmer, more humid air our way. Instead, an easterly breeze will continue to blow, essentially rendering Thursday as a carbon copy of Wednesday.
The reprieve won’t last forever, though. A gradual increase in humidity remains very much in the cards beginning Friday, and likely lasting through the weekend. Saturday, at this juncture, appears to be the most oppressive day. With elevated moisture in place during the Friday through Sunday time period, storm chances remain inserted in the forecast.
From there, signs point to a much cooler, if not downright chilly pattern to set in during the early to middle portions of next week.