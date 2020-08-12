Tranquil pattern to persist through the end of the workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to a second straight day of wall-to-wall sunshine, warm temperatures, but eminently comfortable humidity Wednesday, and indications now suggest that the extremely pleasant weather’s to stick around a bit longer than originally anticipated. Temperatures once again topped out in the low to mid-80s throughout the Stateline Wednesday, but with dew points confined to the 50s to near 60°, humidity was not an issue in the least.

Though temperatures reached the low to mid 80s Wednesday, once again dew points held in the 50s to near 60° in most spots, keeping things extremely comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures and humidity may both increase ever so slightly Thursday, but not enough so to cause any significant discomfort.

While temperatures may rise by a degree or two Thursday and there may be just a smidge of humidity, expect it to be another rather comfortable day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While humidity will climb modestly every day between now and Saturday, it’s now looking like we’re to only endure one day that’s to feel borderline oppressive. Earlier thinking was that each day from Thursday through Sunday would be uncomfortable, if not oppressive. It now looks like Saturday’s to be the only day that will be noticeably uncomfortable.

Though humidity is to gradually climb in the days ahead, the good news is that there's just one day that looks to be bordering on oppressive. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With moisture levels now looking to be more restricted, we’ve greatly scaled back the storm chances in the forecast. Now, projections center on just one chance for thunderstorms in our area late Saturday or Saturday Night, as a cold front pushes toward our region. Following that, sunshine’s to return Sunday, along with a gradual downturn in temperatures and humidity.

That eventual downturn is to be just the opening salvo to what looks to be a persistently cooler pattern which is likely to take us straight through next week. Longer range projections suggest cooler than normal temperatures are to take up residence over much of the eastern half of the U.S. through most, if not all of next week.

There's growing evidence that our pattern's to shift to decidedly cooler weather next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, though rainfall’s still badly needed in these parts, it’s appearing unlikely that any relief’s in store over the next ten days. In fact, it’s plausible that any rain we would potentially get Saturday would be the only rainfall we’d see between now and August 22.

Though rainfall's still needed in our area, there's not much to hang our hats on over the next ten days in terms of receiving any meaningful rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

