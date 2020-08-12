Advertisement

Tooth Talk With Dr. T: Porcelain Bridges

Published: Aug. 12, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tooth Talk With Dr. T: Porcelain Bridges

If you're missing a tooth, an all-porcelain bridge can be a good way to replace it.

A bridge is a natural looking restoration attached to the neighboring teeth.

We can match the bridge to the color of your natural teeth.

Teeth need each other for support.

When the opposing tooth has nothing to chew against, it can tilt and protrude from its socket.

This can also create areas more susceptible to decay.

If you decide not to replace the missing tooth, your teeth can shift, causing gaps in your remaining teeth.

A natural looking, all-porcelain bridge can help you chew and speak properly, and it can keep your other teeth from shifting, which can help prevent problems with your bite or jaw.

An All-Porcelain bridge looks like your natural teeth.

It's a great way to restore the health of your mouth and your beautiful smile.

For more dental news you can use you can visit our website at dentaldimensions.com.

Email your questions to tvdentist@aol.com or visit us in person at Edgebrook Center.

