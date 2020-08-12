Storm cleanup continues in Rockford.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Derecho, debris is still scattered in large areas of Rockford. The City of Rockford Government Facebook Page posted that they have 14 public works crews and 3 contracted crews cleaning up the remainder of the damage.

Areas where ComEd has yet to restore power will be addressed after the power has been restored. The city also provides unlimited branch and yard waste pickup on the days of your regular garbage pickup.

The aeras in focus are the following:

• N. Trainer Rd

• Burlwood Dr

• Windsong

• Cranbrook Ln

• Chippendale Ct

• Hubbard Trl

• Creekside Ln

• Allerton Dr

• Crampton Ln

• Williamsburg Rd

• Guilford Rd

• Monticello Ln

• Shaw Woods Dr

• Shaw Woods Close

• Wedgewood Way

• Bellingham Rd

• Oak Knolls Ave

• Vale Ave

• Calvin Park South

• Broadmoor Dr

• Hooker Ave

