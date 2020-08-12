Shots fired calls and shooting incidents rise in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - New statistics from the Beloit Police Department show a startling trend in the city, a troubling rise in some gun-related incidents.

“It impacts the community very quite a bit because it just continues,” said Reverend Michael Bell.

Bell grew up in Beloit and serves the community at New Zion Baptist Church, he is concerned about the uptick in violence in the streets of his city.

“My mom always said it takes a village to raise a child and our youth is not getting that village upbringing now,” said Bell.

Police say more sirens and more police personnel are on the streets, this is in response to a rise in shots fired calls.

“We’ve had 36 through July 30th compared to 14 the same time frame last year, of the 36 we’ve made 5 arrests so five are cleared,” said Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski.

Shots fired is not the only category with a significant change, Zibolski says shooting incidents have more than doubled, and that there is a connection between some of these crimes.

“14 of the other incidents are linked either by a person or ballistic evidence so 39% of those unsolved have linkages,” said Zibolski.

Both Zibolski and Bell made it clear, they want the violence to end.

“I would be concerned too I don’t want my neighborhood shot up on a regular basis,” said Zibolski.

“Well the guns are the back end, the front end is being able to mentor them and help an individual to have that hope to be able to believe that their life can change and be better,” said Bell.

Zibolski is asking anyone in the region with information on crimes in Beloit to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers, visit their page here.

