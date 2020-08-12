Rockford Public Schools announce change in school year start date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a board vote, Rockford Public Schools Board approves a change to the school calendar, moving the first day of school to Wednesday, September 2.

Previously scheduled to start on September 1, faculty and staff will now have a teacher institute day to prepare for the start of classes.

This follows the recent unveiling of its Back to School Survey results.

For more information and updates regarding RPS 205 plans for the 2020-2021 school year, click here.

