Rockford man survives two falling trees during Monday’s storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man barely escapes two near death experiences after severe weather slams the Stateline Monday afternoon.

“It wasn’t my time to go I guess someone was looking out for me absolutely,” said Rockford Resident Jon Chesak.

As the storm hit the region many people including Chesak raced to get home safely.

“A big gust came the sky was completely dark pouring winds and the tree fell over and knocked out the power line,” said Chesak.

Chesak says he saw the tree start to fall over and knew what was coming next.

“I braced like they tell you to in an airplane crash with like my hands over my head like that just anticipating the tree was going to smash my car,” said Chesak.

The tree fell on top of Chesak’s car, but he was able to get away and make it home however within minutes it was deja vu.

“I was just blown away and shocked at what I saw,” said Chesak.

Another tree came crashing on top of his car right through the drivers seat.

“You know I was just sitting there a minute or two prior the seat was probably still warm from me getting home from work,” said Chesak.

Chesak’s neighbors came rushing over to make sure he was ok.

“I was over there watching if I was going to have to call 9-1-1 if he was in there so Tad ran over here and it was still storming and everything but we just had to make sure he was ok,” said neighbor Keri Garnhart.

Chesak says he feels so lucky to have survived two near death experiences within just minutes of each other.

‘Life is precious you know count your blessings and insurance can replace a vehicle but it can’t replace your life,” said Chesak.

