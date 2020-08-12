Advertisement

Rockford man survives two falling trees during Monday’s storm

The derecho took its toll on the Stateline Region and thousands left without power and severe property damage however despite the amount of loss miraculously a life was saved.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man barely escapes two near death experiences after severe weather slams the Stateline Monday afternoon.

“It wasn’t my time to go I guess someone was looking out for me absolutely,” said Rockford Resident Jon Chesak.

As the storm hit the region many people including Chesak raced to get home safely.

“A big gust came the sky was completely dark pouring winds and the tree fell over and knocked out the power line,” said Chesak.

Chesak says he saw the tree start to fall over and knew what was coming next.

“I braced like they tell you to in an airplane crash with like my hands over my head like that just anticipating the tree was going to smash my car,” said Chesak.

The tree fell on top of Chesak’s car, but he was able to get away and make it home however within minutes it was deja vu.

“I was just blown away and shocked at what I saw,” said Chesak.

Another tree came crashing on top of his car right through the drivers seat.

“You know I was just sitting there a minute or two prior the seat was probably still warm from me getting home from work,” said Chesak.

Chesak’s neighbors came rushing over to make sure he was ok.

“I was over there watching if I was going to have to call 9-1-1 if he was in there so Tad ran over here and it was still storming and everything but we just had to make sure he was ok,” said neighbor Keri Garnhart.

Chesak says he feels so lucky to have survived two near death experiences within just minutes of each other.

‘Life is precious you know count your blessings and insurance can replace a vehicle but it can’t replace your life,” said Chesak.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Village of Forreston damage and cleanup following Storm Derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
“Nicor is working to complete damage assessments and conduct repairs to gas stations in town,” said Forreston Mayor Mark Metzger.

News

The meteorology behind Monday’s Derecho, confirmed tornadoes in Stateline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
A well-organized and long-lived complex of storms produced widespread severe wind damage across Iowa, northern Illinois, and northern Indiana during the day on Monday, August 10. Much of this severe wind was significant (75 mph or higher) resulting in many downed trees, several topped over semi trucks, and many communities had at least some minor structural damage.

News

Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse offenses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Sex offender registration is also mandated.

News

Rockford housing market sees record-setting inventory drop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As families look to settle down in the Rockford region, the housing market's record setting drop in inventory encourages them to strike while the iron is hot.

Latest News

News

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison after criminal transmission of HIV

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The investigation began in May 2019.

News

Rockford begins to recover from powerful storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
After powerful storms rip through the Rockford region leaving a path of destruction behind, community members are banding together to clean-up.

News

Rockford housing market sees record-breaking inventory drop

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thrive Cafe in Rockford to close Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The cafe will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

New ‘ROCKFORD’ art installation at Davis Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Residents can take part in 'staycation' photo contest.

News

Rockford man charged after report of shots fired

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A handgun in the Nissan was recovered by police.