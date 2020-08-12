Rockford Christian seniors paint creative parking spaces

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seniors at Rockford Christian are kicking off their final year in high school by painting their future parking spaces.

Students said one of the perks of being a senior is getting a front row spot in the lot, and this year they can see their personality come out with some paint.

“I wanted to do something like a soccer field and I also like the ocean and the sun, so I put an ocean and a sunrise on the bottom half and the top half,” said Avery Warkins, a Rockford Christian senior. “The other corner is going to be a bible verse.”

Rockford Christian students will return in-person to the classroom on August 19, and remote learners will start on August 21.

