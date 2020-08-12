POST-STORM RECOVERY: INSURANCE TIPS

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

If you drive through parts of Northeast Rockford you’ll see the remnants of the violent storm that ripped through the region Monday.

“It’s been crazy. I get a report ever day about the amount of claims that were filed the day before. We had 20 yesterday, just wind claims,” said Jim Felt, a Rockford Allstate Agency Owner.

He says there are things homeowners should keep in mind. First, try to prevent the damage from getting worse. Get a tarp and cover it up any debris or fallen trees, and board up your windows if a window gets broken.”

Felts say then call a certified contractor for a damage estimate and call your insurance agency to file a claim.

“That is why you have insurance. It is there when you need it. A lot of people are worried to file a claim, but don’t just call right away,” said Felts.

Apex General Contracting says its workers are ready to help. The company also says it takes Covid safety measures seriously .. with its contractors going paperless and contact-less.

“We can call, Skype, email or Facetime to get the process started. When we are out there with an inspection on hand, we can use a drown from the edge of the property or around the property.”

You can visit GAP.com to find a certificated contractor in your area.

