Oak Street Health offers shelter for families without power from storms
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For families dealing with widespread power outages due to storms that barreled through the Rockford region, Oak Street Health is offering a place to go.
From August 12-15, Northeast Christian Church will open its Cafe, welcoming guests with socially distance spaces, air conditioning, free WiFi and charging stations.
Those with the organization say they will be following County safety guidelines and ask that all visitors wear masks while on site.
The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Northeast Christian Church
5651 East Riverside Blvd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 633-3536
