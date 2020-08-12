llinois announces 1,645 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 16 deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths include:

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

Douglas County; 1 male 50s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 80s

The IDPH says there are now 198,593 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,672 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 42,098 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,189,801 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 5 – August 11 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,525 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

