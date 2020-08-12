Advertisement

llinois announces 1,645 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,645 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 16 deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
  • DeKalb County: 1 female 70s
  • Douglas County; 1 male 50s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Perry County: 1 female 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 80s

The IDPH says there are now 198,593 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,672 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 42,098 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,189,801 tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 5 – August 11 is 4.1%.  As of last night, 1,525 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

