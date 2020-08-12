Cherry Valley Schnucks employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An employee at the Schnucks on Barnes Blvd. in Cherry Valley tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to customers, company officials say they learned of the case on Tuesday afternoon.

Following all safety guidelines, the store was immediately sanitized and is now back open.

The teammate, who had last been at work on August 7, is quarantined at home.

