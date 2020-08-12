Advertisement

Boone County reports two new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 781 total positive COVID-19 cases after two new cases were reported Wednesday.

The total death toll stands at 23. There are now a total of 630 recovered cases.

Some areas of concern include:

Heritage Woods of Belvidere

Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

  • 0-9 age group: 25 cases
  • 10-19 age group: 71 cases
  • 20-29 age group: 157 cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 age group: 114 cases
  • 40-49 age group: 140 cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 age group: 119 cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 age group: 68 cases and 4 deaths
  • 70-79 age group: 42 cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 age group: 11 cases and 3 deaths
  • 100+ age group: 1 case

