Benny’s Bar and Grille opens at Franchesco’s

The new bar will be open Tuesday through Sunday.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny’s Bar and Grille, a casual counterpart to Franchesco’s, is now open.

Benny’s will occupy the old Franchesco’s bar location, expanding for more space as well as offering more casual eating options. The space was utilized mainly for banquets and special events, being used only a few days a week. Benny’s is a different restaurant from Franchesco’s, but they will share the same building. The Franchesco’s restaurant will not be changed.

“It made sense to incorporate that space into something that can be used on a regular basis versus only a couple days a week. Plus the new Benny’s restaurant expansion gives us the opportunity to offer a more casual dining vibe and ultimately serve more people,” says Benny Salamone.

