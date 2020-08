ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with light southeast winds 5 - 10 MPH and a high in the middle 80′s. Mostly clear tonight with lows right around 60. A slow increase of clouds on Thursday with highs in the middle 80′s again. Much of the same on Friday until slight chances for scattered showers & thunderstorms arrive for the weekend.

