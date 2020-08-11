Thrive Cafe in Rockford to close Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thrive Cafe in Rockford is closing on Thursday, Aug 13.

The cafe will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location first opened on November 20, 2019.

“We will definitely miss seeing our downtown crowd. Thank you to those who tried to support us while we were there,” according to a Facebook post from Thrive Cafe.

The Thrive Cafe off of Perryville will remain open. That location will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“Unfortunately our head chef is no longer working at Thrive so our kitchen and grill will be closed for the time being, which means we will not be able to serve hot bowls, wrap and salads. We are going to try our best to provide grab and go meals in our cooler and other items as well. We are taking everything one day at a time and trying to figure out what will be best for Thrive and our customers. Please be patient with us during this transition period,” according to a Facebook post from Thrive Cafe.

