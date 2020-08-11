The meteorology behind Monday’s Derecho, wind damage in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A well-organized and long-lived complex of storms produced widespread severe wind damage across Iowa, northern Illinois, and northern Indiana during the day on Monday, August 10. Much of this severe wind was significant (75 mph or higher) resulting in many downed trees, several topped over semi trucks, and many communities had at least some minor structural damage.

The derecho moved across several states. In total, the National Weather Service says there were more than 600 reports for severe wind (58 mph or higher) from the Nebraska and Iowa border, through Iowa and Northern Illinois before ending in Northern Indiana. The wind was most extreme over Iowa and northern Illinois before storms fanned outward and brought slightly lesser winds to a much broader area.

Evolution of today's damaging derecho, from a cluster of thunderstorms in South Dakota to its passage through Chicago, overlapped with Storm Prediction Center damaging wind reports: pic.twitter.com/zubbN2naYd — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) August 11, 2020

A derecho produces a swath of particularly damaging thunderstorm winds (specifically, wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length with several well-separated 75 mph or greater gusts) over an area at least 250 miles long. These are primarily classified as straight-line winds rather than tornadic. Wind speeds in a derecho can exceed 100 mph which is equivalent to that of an EF1 tornado but over a vastly larger area than a tornado would impact.

Derecho insanity today in the Midwest. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/XGGubYYMf2 — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 10, 2020

The system Monday is known as a ‘progressive’ derecho with one main bow echo or curved squall line at the leading edge of the storm. This squall line contained the highest winds.

This long-lasting, severe wind thunderstorm complex produced hundreds of reports of damage and likely a few tornadoes. (NWS Chicago)

Derechos develop in an environment with very warm and moist air at the surface, colder air aloft, and moderate to strong winds at upper levels of the atmosphere. The ‘rear inflow’ jet as it’s called nudges the center of the squall line forward and causes the storms to ‘bow out.'

The Stateline was quickly upgraded to a Category 4 Moderate Risk for severe weather with a 45% chance of severe winds. Just hours prior, the region was only under a Category 1 Marginal Risk. This shows just how fast the system evolved.

SPC Day 1 Severe Thunderstorm Outlook issued at 10:57 a.m., Aug. 10. (Storm Prediction Center)

The National Weather Service in Chicago, which covers Rockford is currently doing storm damage surveys. In their first survey, officials confirmed a tornado that occurred in Rogers Park on Chicago’s north side. It was the first tornado in Chicago city limits since September 3, 2018.

In the Rockford region, the National Weather Service is conducting a survey about a potential tornado that occurred on Rockford’s northeast side. This occurred when there was a tornado warning out for Rockford’s east side and into Boone County Monday afternoon. This is developing and we will update this as soon as we know more.

Widespread storm damages occurred throughout the Stateline and left hundreds of thousands across Illinois without power. Lots of tree limbs were knocked down, patio and other outside furniture were blown around, power lines were blown over and several trees were uprooted. One tree was knocked over and fell on a couple’s home just outside of Rock Valley College Monday afternoon.

Officials say there are no fatalities stemming from the derecho Monday. However, the National Weather Service says five injuries were reported from the storms in Forreston, Illinois. Village officials issued a disaster declaration after 48 blocks worth of tree and wire damage occurred in the village along with structure damage to 13 blocks.

In addition, A few storms mainly along the Highway 20 corridor west of Rockford produced large hail, with several reports of ping pong to golf ball hail near the Freeport area.

Over 100 of the wind damage reports are from northern Illinois. Here is the full list of high wind reports, rain and hail reports from the Stateline.

What a Monday of weather for the Corn Belt. This is PRELIMINARY info on the August 10, 2020 #derecho across the region. A derecho is what meteorologists refer to as an organized, long-lived system of storms bringing particularly damaging winds. https://t.co/QNsGnXiSns #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/RFyL1J0wzh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

High Wind Reports 92 MPH, Dixon : Private weather station observed 92 MPH wind gust just south of Dixon at 2:39 p.m. The same station also reported 20-30 minutes of winds gusting more than 50 MPH 75 MPH, Lee: Estimated 70 to 80 MPH winds and dime size hail were reported near Lee in DeKalb County at 2:53 p.m. 62 MPH, Monroe: At 2:25 p.m. in Monroe, Wisconsin a 62 MPH thunderstorm wind gust was reported 58 MPH, Waddams Grove: Home weather station in northwestern Stephenson County reported 58 MPH gusts and pea sized hail 54 MPH, Rockford Airport: At 3:23 p.m. the Chicago Rockford International Airport reported its peak gust of 54 MPH

Hail Reports 2 inch hail, Freeport : At 1:35 p.m. Monday, a public report of 2 inch hail (hen egg or lime size) came from Freeport 1 inch hail, Cherry Valley : At 2:53 p.m. Monday, a trained storm spotter reported 1 inch hail (quarter size hail) in Cherry Valley 1 inch hail, Belvidere: At 3:00 p.m. Monday, a trained storm spotter reported 1 inch hail (quarter size hail) in Belvidere

Rain Reports 2 inches of rain, Freeport 1.37 inches of rain, Stockton



Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.