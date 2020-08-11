Advertisement

Severe storms raced through the stateline today causing destruction

A tree falls on a couples house near Rock Valley College
By Savanna Brito
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of homes saw serious damage on the northeast side of Rockford, with trees collapsing on homes.

A tree fell on top of Doug and Mary McDuff's house on Cranbrook Lane just outside of Rock Valley College earlier this afternoon.

As Doug was watching the storm unfold outside, he said once they heard the tornado sirens going off, they moved indoors. Shortly later the tree struck their home.

Water was leaking through the roof and the crack in their living room wall kept getting bigger by the minute.

The couple even says they will likely have to stay in a motel tonight but they are thankful they are safe.

“But I’ve never been through it myself. And it’s a whole different feeling as you can tell by looking around. The devastation on this property is unbelievable. And we’re in a little forest area where there are a lot of trees and I’m minus a few trees right now but at least we’re in good shape. We were not hit ourselves or hurt and that’s the blessing,” says Doug McDuff.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler, quieter times ahead in wake of Monday Afternoon’s storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
While temperatures will stay warm the next few days, it will be much less humid, and the sun's expected to be prominently featured.

Stateline Storm Damage August 10, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are a list of pictures from viewers of widespread storm damage throughout the Stateline from storms that moved through Monday afternoon.

Forecast

Severe T-Storm Watch issued area-wide through 7 p.m., damaging winds likely

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
It’s becoming increasingly likely that a widespread damaging wind event is unfolding, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline through 7 p.m. Monday.

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 8/9/2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Hot, Humid and stormy Monday before a cold front arrives

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Heat and humidity will continue in the Stateline for one more day as temperatures will be near 90 degrees and dew points in the 70s. However, this will be brief due to a cold front that will shut off the humidity. It will also give us a small storm chance.

Forecast

More Heat & Humidity Sunday & Monday

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
More Heat & Humidity Sunday & Monday.

Forecast

Heat, humidity to spike over the next several days

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Hot, humid conditions are likely for the next three days, with chances for storms also accompanying the heat and humidity.

Forecast

Beautiful for Friday, Heat & Humidity back this Weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Beautiful for Friday, Heat & Humidity back this Weekend.

Forecast

Heat, humidity to return after one more pleasant day Friday

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Air conditioners are to be thrust back into duty by the weekend after one more pleasant day Friday.

Forecast

Plenty of Sunshine and Low Humidity Today

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Plenty of Sunshine and Low Humidity Today.