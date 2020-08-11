Severe storms raced through the stateline today causing destruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of homes saw serious damage on the northeast side of Rockford, with trees collapsing on homes.

A tree fell on top of Doug and Mary McDuff's house on Cranbrook Lane just outside of Rock Valley College earlier this afternoon.

As Doug was watching the storm unfold outside, he said once they heard the tornado sirens going off, they moved indoors. Shortly later the tree struck their home.

Water was leaking through the roof and the crack in their living room wall kept getting bigger by the minute.

The couple even says they will likely have to stay in a motel tonight but they are thankful they are safe.

“But I’ve never been through it myself. And it’s a whole different feeling as you can tell by looking around. The devastation on this property is unbelievable. And we’re in a little forest area where there are a lot of trees and I’m minus a few trees right now but at least we’re in good shape. We were not hit ourselves or hurt and that’s the blessing,” says Doug McDuff.

