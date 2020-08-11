Advertisement

Rockford man charged after report of shots fired

A handgun in the Nissan was recovered by police.
Shots fired in Rockford
Shots fired in Rockford(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces multiple charges after a report of shots fired on Monday night.

On Monday, officers responded to a call on the 2500 block of Auburn Street for a report of shots fired at 9:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a traffic crash between a silver Nissan Altima and a black Volkswagen sedan, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers saw numerous bullet holes in both of the vehicles, along with spent shell casings. All occupants of both vehicles fled on foot after the crash. Two occupants of the Nissan came back as officers were arriving.

A handgun in the Nissan was recovered by police. Both vehicles were impounded and a large amount of cocaine and money was recovered, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver of the Nissan, Mikieon Taylor-Jones, was taken into custody. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Taylor-Jones of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a fraudulent ID and several outstanding warrants, according to the Rockford Police Department.

