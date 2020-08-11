Rockford begins to recover from powerful storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After powerful storms rip through the Rockford region leaving a path of destruction behind, community members are banding together to clean-up.

“Another limb I believe from the same tree actually snapped off and went straight through my son’s wooden playground behind me,” said Rockford resident Nevan Jacobs.

“Just a lot of crying and worrying and like remembering things that you lost that you can’t replace,” said Lindsay Bailey.

Power lines are down, trees are uprooted, and homes are damaged. Property owners clean up the debris from Monday’s storms, salvaging anything they can.

“At first it was like shocking like who would’ve ever thought that would have happened. You leave to go for an appointment and you come home and you no longer have a home,” said Bailey.

Lindsay Bailey and her sister, Chelsea, arrived moments before the fire surged through Chelsea’s apartment destroying nearly everything inside.

“When I got here the flames weren’t coming out of the roof yet and like after 10 minutes they all just pop and they all came out and there was like fire shooting everywhere,” said Bailey.

Despite significant damage and repairs that will cost thousands of dollars, people say this is a time for the community to grow together and recover.

“It’s just really cool to see because we knew right away that our neighbors do really blend well together and really do come together in times like this,” said Jacobs.

“This is your chance to push it hard and go for what you want you were just saved from something horrible that could have happened so embrace, make yourself better and stronger,” said Bailey

The Bailey family set up a gofundme to help pay for some of the damages. To donate click here.

