ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine and a gentle northerly breeze expected this Tuesday with highs in the low 80′s. Tonight we drop to the upper 50′s with clear skies. More sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 80′s. Slight chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.

