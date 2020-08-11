Advertisement

One additional case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

There are now a total of 630 recovered cases.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 779 total positive COVID-19 cases after a new case was reported Tuesday.

The total deaths now stands at 23.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 71 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 156 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 113 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 140 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 119 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 68 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 42 cases and 8 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 33 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

