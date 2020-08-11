New ‘ROCKFORD’ art installation at Davis Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a permanent art installation Tuesday at Davis Park.

The installation is currently located at 320 South Wyman St. in downtown Rockford. The four-foot tall aluminum “ROCKFORD” letters adorn the north lawn of the park, near the corner of S. Wyman and Chestnut Streets. The letters were created under the direction of the RACVB as part of the team’s commitment to placemaking and public beautification.

RACVB has teamed up with Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront to offer a Rockford-themed “staycation” photo contest for residents and visitors to participate in. The contest will run from Tuesday, August 11 to Tuesday, September 8. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to share a fun selfie or an artistic photo of the letters on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #HereInRockford to be entered in the contest.

“Here in Rockford, the RACVB team continues to look for new ways to bring people together, even while practicing safe social distancing. These bold, fun letters will brighten up the backdrop of photos and makes for a perfect spot to have a picnic, take family photos, fly a kite, play frisbee or enjoy other fun outdoor activities,” Andrea Cook, RACVB senior manager of marketing and communications said. “This is also our way of asking the community to get involved and share what they love to do here in Rockford.”

RACVB will choose a winner at random to receive a Rockford Staycation prize package including a one-night hotel stay at the Embassy Suites valued at $179 and a $100 gift certificate to the hotel’s The Top restaurant, according to the RACVB.

“We are so excited to partner in this fun and unique addition to Davis Park,” Fred DeLaRosa, general manager at Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront said. “Today’s travelers look for local, authentic experiences and what better way to deliver on these expectations than to highlight a central asset like Davis Park. We can’t wait to see the creativity that will be sparked by out of town guests and local residents in showcasing our downtown community!”

Additional RACVB social media posts throughout the month will encourage residents and visitors to share what they love about being “Here in Rockford.”

For more information about this installation and additional public art throughout the region visit www.gorockford.com/publicart.

