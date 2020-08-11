Man sentenced to 60 years in prison after criminal transmission of HIV

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - An Illinois man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges after authorities in Rockford said he spread HIV to a sexual assault victim.

WIFR previously reported, Steven Grimes, 31, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal transmission of HIV.

The investigation began in May 2019 when Rockford police were called to a medical office after receiving a report of sexual assault.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said the assaults began as far back as 2005 when the child was 13. She is asking anyone who may also have been a victim to come forward with information, as prosecutors believe there could be more than one victim.

