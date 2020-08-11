Advertisement

Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexual abuse offenses

Sex offender registration is also mandated.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three offenses on March 10.

Glenn Farris, 67, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Judge Joseph McGraw. Farris pleaded guilty to the offenses involving three victims on March 10.

In December 2018, the Rockford City Police Department began an investigation after they received information of possible sexual abuse to victims under the age of 13. During the investigation, Farris was named as the suspect.

The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized against Farris. On February 12, 2019, a warrant was issued for the defendant and Farris was arrested.

Predatory criminal sexual assault is a class X felony that is punishable by a sentence of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release up to natural life. Farris was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for predatory criminal sexual assault.

Truth in sentencing applies, and the defendant will be required to serve his sentence imposed at 85 percent. Sex offender registration is also mandated.

Aggravated criminal sexual Abuse is a class 2 felony that is punishable by a sentence of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release or punishable by up to 48 months of probation.

The defendant was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The defendant will be required to serve his sentence imposed at 50 percent. This will be served consecutive to the sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault.

